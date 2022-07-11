Shaker Investments LLC OH Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $198.02 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.