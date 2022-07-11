Shaker Investments LLC OH Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $10,786,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $9,948,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 193,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $11,894,898.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,916,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,724 shares of company stock worth $30,400,366. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.