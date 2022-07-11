Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 168 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

