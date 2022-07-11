Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 7,980 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

