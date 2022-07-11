Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases Shares of 7,681 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

