Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $17,754,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 117,601 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $132.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.92. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

