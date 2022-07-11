Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

AVGO opened at $492.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.81 and its 200 day moving average is $577.40. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

