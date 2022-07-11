Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 11,063 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

MCHP opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

