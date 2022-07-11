Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 7,525 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $138,257.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.