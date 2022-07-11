Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes $473,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

