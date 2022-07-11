Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes $511,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

