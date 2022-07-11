Shearwater Capital LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 816.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,776,000 after buying an additional 1,387,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after acquiring an additional 915,251 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

