Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Holdings Raised by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 101.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 87.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 165.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $8,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

