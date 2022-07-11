Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $21.44 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

