Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMT. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.90.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$167.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.