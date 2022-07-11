Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

