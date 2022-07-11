Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $170.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

