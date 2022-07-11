SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $16.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

