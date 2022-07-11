SM Energy to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

SM Energy stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 5.09.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $2,987,130. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SM Energy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

