SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG opened at $295.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.85. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

