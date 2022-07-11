Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABBV opened at $152.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
