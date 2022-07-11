SparkPoint (SRK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $375,482.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $4.25 million and $375,482.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,563.20 or 1.00014958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002764 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,668,799,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

