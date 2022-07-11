Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) versus E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Financial Comparison

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 12.65 -$17.29 million ($0.66) -1.12 E2open Parent $425.56 million 5.56 -$165.78 million ($0.87) -9.02

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sphere 3D and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00

E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.79%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -712.04% -17.77% -15.15% E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33%

Summary

E2open Parent beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

