Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNMSF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $33.10 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

