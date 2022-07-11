Stephen Heapy Buys 6,244 Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Heapy acquired 6,244 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 801 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.44 ($60,564.83).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 806.60 ($9.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,054.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,165.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. Jet2 plc has a 1-year low of GBX 739.55 ($8.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.37).

A number of brokerages have commented on JET2. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.41).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

