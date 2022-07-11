STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $264.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

