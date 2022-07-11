Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Parex Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.84. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$523.94 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.29.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$21.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.28 and a 52-week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$119,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$238,506.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.