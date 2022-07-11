Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $37.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $796.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

