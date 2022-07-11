StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESBA opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

