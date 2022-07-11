StockNews.com Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.56.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.54 and its 200-day moving average is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $372.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

