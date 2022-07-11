StockNews.com Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.