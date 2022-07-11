StockNews.com Lowers Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

