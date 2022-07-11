StockNews.com Upgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Strong-Buy

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $156.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.20.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.