StockNews.com Upgrades Bunge (NYSE:BG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Bunge stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

