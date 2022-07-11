StockNews.com Upgrades Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) to “Hold”

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BUR opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

