Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,214 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 253.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $36.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

