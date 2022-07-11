Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.
SPTS stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.
