Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

