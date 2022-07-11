Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

