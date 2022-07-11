Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after buying an additional 471,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,281,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.95 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.21.

