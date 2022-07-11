Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,799 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $44.28 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

