Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,818 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $798,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.59%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

