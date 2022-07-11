Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 851 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $352.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

