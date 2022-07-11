Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 485 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $185.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

