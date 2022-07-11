Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $112.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

