Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 388,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

