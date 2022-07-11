Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 17,904 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

