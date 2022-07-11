Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 500,232 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $10,139,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 219,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 148.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

