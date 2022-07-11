Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $200.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

