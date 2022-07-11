Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $253,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $200.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day moving average of $245.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

